Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th:
Texas Pacific Land (TPL - Free Report) : This company which is landowners principally in the State of Texas and generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Texas Pacific Land’s shares gained 28.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Matson (MATX - Free Report) : This company which operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.
Matson’s shares gained 16.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Camtek (CAMT - Free Report) : This company which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Camtek’s shares gained 35.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
