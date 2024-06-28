See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:
Onto Innovation (ONTO - Free Report) : This company which specializes in design, development, manufacture and support of metrology and inspection tools primarily for semiconductor device fabricators, silicon wafer manufacturers and advanced packaging manufacturers in the semiconductor space, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Onto Innovation Inc. Price and Consensus
Onto Innovation Inc. price-consensus-chart | Onto Innovation Inc. Quote
Onto Innovation’s shares gained 21.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Onto Innovation Inc. Price
Onto Innovation Inc. price | Onto Innovation Inc. Quote
Howmet Aerospace (HWM - Free Report) : This company which provides engineered solutions for customers in the transportation and aerospace (both defense and commercial) industries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Price and Consensus
Howmet Aerospace Inc. price-consensus-chart | Howmet Aerospace Inc. Quote
Howmet Aerospace’s shares gained 16.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Price
Howmet Aerospace Inc. price | Howmet Aerospace Inc. Quote
American Superconductor (AMSC - Free Report) : This leading energy technologies company which develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
American Superconductor Corporation Price and Consensus
American Superconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Superconductor Corporation Quote
American Superconductor’s shares gained 79.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
American Superconductor Corporation Price
American Superconductor Corporation price | American Superconductor Corporation Quote
