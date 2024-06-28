Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

Onto Innovation (ONTO - Free Report) : This company which specializes in design, development, manufacture and support of metrology and inspection tools primarily for semiconductor device fabricators, silicon wafer manufacturers and advanced packaging manufacturers in the semiconductor space, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Onto Innovation’s shares gained 21.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Howmet Aerospace (HWM - Free Report) : This company which provides engineered solutions for customers in the transportation and aerospace (both defense and commercial) industries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Howmet Aerospace’s shares gained 16.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American Superconductor (AMSC - Free Report) : This leading energy technologies company which develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

American Superconductor’s shares gained 79.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

