Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:
DBS Group (DBSDY - Free Report) This bank holding company which is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.
International Paper (IP - Free Report) : This company which is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.
Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) : This agricultural company which is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
