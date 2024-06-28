Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

DBS Group (DBSDY - Free Report) This bank holding company which is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd Price and Consensus

DBS Group Holdings Ltd Price and Consensus

DBS Group Holdings Ltd price-consensus-chart | DBS Group Holdings Ltd Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | DBS Group Holdings Ltd Quote

International Paper (IP - Free Report) : This company which is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.4% over the last 60 days.

International Paper Company Price and Consensus

International Paper Company Price and Consensus

International Paper Company price-consensus-chart | International Paper Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

International Paper Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

International Paper Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

International Paper Company dividend-yield-ttm | International Paper Company Quote

Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) : This agricultural company which is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus

Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus

Adecoagro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Adecoagro S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Adecoagro S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Adecoagro S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


International Paper Company (IP) - free report >>

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) - free report >>

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) - free report >>

Published in

agriculture dividend-yield finance