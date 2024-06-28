See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:
Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) : This agricultural company with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Adecoagro's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.58 compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
ODP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.18 compared with 10.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
DNOW INC (DNOW - Free Report) : This company which is a supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
DNOW has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.74 compared with 18.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
