Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:  

Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) : This agricultural company with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.58 compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

ODP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.18 compared with 10.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DNOW INC (DNOW - Free Report) : This company which is a supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

DNOW has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.74 compared with 18.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

