Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

Want Want China Holdings Limited (WWNTY - Free Report) : This investment holding company in the business of food and beverages has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

