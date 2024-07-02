See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Brinker’s shares gained 45.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Apogee’s shares gained 8.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BRC Inc. (BRCC - Free Report) : This coffee and branded apparel seller has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 250% over the last 60 days.
BRC’s shares gained 40.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
