Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Brinker’s shares gained 45.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Apogee’s shares gained 8.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BRC Inc. (BRCC - Free Report) : This coffee and branded apparel seller has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 250% over the last 60 days.

BRC’s shares gained 40.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) - free report >>

BRC Inc. (BRCC) - free report >>

Published in

restaurants