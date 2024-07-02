Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT - Free Report) : This electronic display systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Daktronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.35, compared with 22.11 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.84, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omni-channel retail major carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Macy’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

