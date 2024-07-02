See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 1st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:
Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT - Free Report) : This electronic display systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.
Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Brinker has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 2.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
