Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) : This food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX - Free Report) : This data storage technology and solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

