See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - free report >>
Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - free report >>
Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:
Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) : This food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX - Free Report) : This data storage technology and solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.