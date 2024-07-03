Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) : This non-lethal defense technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Byrna’s shares gained 56.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This operator of containerships and dry bulk vessels chartered to liner companies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Costamere’s shares gained 50% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE - Free Report) : This operator of an online consumer platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

LendingTree’s shares gained 38.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) - free report >>

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) - free report >>

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) - free report >>

Published in

transportation