Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:
Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) : This non-lethal defense technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Byrna’s shares gained 56.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This operator of containerships and dry bulk vessels chartered to liner companies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Costamere’s shares gained 50% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
LendingTree, Inc. (TREE - Free Report) : This operator of an online consumer platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
LendingTree’s shares gained 38.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
