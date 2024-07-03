We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Mondi plc (MONDY - Free Report) : This packaging and paper solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA - Free Report) : This production and services company for moving and measuring water has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.3% over the last 60 days.
Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS - Free Report) : This manufacturer of essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor and automotive industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.6% over the last 60 days.
Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO - Free Report) : This liquefied natural gas carrier company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.