Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 3rd:

Mondi plc (MONDY - Free Report) : This packaging and paper solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA - Free Report) : This production and services company for moving and measuring water has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

ITOCHU Corporation (ITOCY - Free Report) : This import and export trading company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

