Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 3rd:

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.3% over the last 60 days.

Sarepta’s shares gained 22.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS - Free Report) : This manufacturer of essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor and automotive industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.6% over the last 60 days.

Amtech’s shares gained 15.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) - free report >>

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - free report >>

Published in

biotechnology