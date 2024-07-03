Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 3rd:

Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO - Free Report) : This liquefied natural gas carriers company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Cool Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.37, compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

ITOCHU Corporation (ITOCY - Free Report) : This import and export trading company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

ITOCHU has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.75, compared with 22.17 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mondi plc (MONDY - Free Report) : This packaging and paper solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Mondi has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.45, compared with 22.17 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Itochu Corp. (ITOCY) - free report >>

MONDI PLC UNS (MONDY) - free report >>

Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) - free report >>

Published in

finance