Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 3rd:

Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT - Free Report) : This electronic display systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sasol Limited (SSL - Free Report) : This integrated chemical and energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Sasol has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

