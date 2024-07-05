We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN - Free Report) : This rail transportation products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Immersion Corporation (IMMR - Free Report) : This haptic technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP - Free Report) : This oil and gas mineral and royalty company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
MasTec, Inc. (MTZ - Free Report) : This infrastructure construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
GE Vernova Inc. (GEV - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
