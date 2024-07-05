Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN - Free Report) : This rail transportation products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR - Free Report) : This haptic technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP - Free Report) : This oil and gas mineral and royalty company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ - Free Report) : This infrastructure construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) - free report >>

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) - free report >>

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) - free report >>

Kimbell Royalty (KRP) - free report >>

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy transportation