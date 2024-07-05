Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN - Free Report) : This rail transportation products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR - Free Report) : This haptic technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP - Free Report) : This oil and gas mineral and royalty company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 6.8%.

