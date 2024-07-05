Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ - Free Report) : This infrastructure construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

MasTec’s shares gained 9.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR - Free Report) : This haptic technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

Immersion’s shares gained 29.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT - Free Report) : This audio streaming services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Spotify’s shares gained 59.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Immersion Corporation (IMMR) - free report >>

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) - free report >>

Spotify Technology (SPOT) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary