New Strong Buy Stocks for July 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of polymer resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) : This independent crude oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO - Free Report) : This mining and exploration company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Primo Water Corporation (PRMW - Free Report) : This pure-play water solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings nearly 8% over the last 60 days.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS - Free Report) : This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68% over the last 60 days.
