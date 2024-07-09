Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of polymer resins has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW - Free Report) : This distributor of avocados and other perishable food has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) : This independent crude oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SM Energy Company (SM) - free report >>

Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) - free report >>

AdvanSix (ASIX) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy