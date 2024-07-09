Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW - Free Report) : This pure-play water solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

Primo Water’s shares gained 18.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of B.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS - Free Report) : This telecommunications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68% over the last 60 days.

Telephone and Data’s shares gained 30.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC - Free Report) : This financial products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Credit Acceptance’s shares gained 10% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) - free report >>

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) - free report >>

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) - free report >>

Published in

utilities