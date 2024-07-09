See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) - free report >>
Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) - free report >>
Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:
Primo Water Corporation (PRMW - Free Report) : This pure-play water solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.
Primo Water’s shares gained 18.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS - Free Report) : This telecommunications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68% over the last 60 days.
Telephone and Data’s shares gained 30.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC - Free Report) : This financial products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Credit Acceptance’s shares gained 10% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.