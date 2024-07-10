Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9:

Aegon Ltd. (AEG - Free Report) : This financial services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN - Free Report) : This financial service provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15%, compared with the industry average of 10.5%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Aegon NV (AEG) - free report >>

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) - free report >>

Published in

finance