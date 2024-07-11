Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10:

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA - Free Report) : This oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Coterra Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.35 compared with 22.56 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC - Free Report) : This material handling solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Greenland Technologies Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.71 compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This gold mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.40 compared with 22.56 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


