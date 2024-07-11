Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY - Free Report) : This renewable energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This architectural products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

