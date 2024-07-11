Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10:

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation's shares gained 32.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days. 

Zai Lab's shares gained 10.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International's shares gained 42% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

