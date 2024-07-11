Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL - Free Report) : This education and training services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.8% over the last 60 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO - Free Report) : This gaming and resort company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 61.9% over the last 60 days.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

