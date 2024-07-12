Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12:

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (IKNA - Free Report) : This oncology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Ikena Oncology's shares gained 28.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH - Free Report) : This diversified home care platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.   

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings' shares gained 27.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Velocity Financial's shares gained 15.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) - free report >>

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (IKNA) - free report >>

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical