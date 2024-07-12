See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12:
Ikena Oncology, Inc. (IKNA - Free Report) : This oncology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.
Ikena Oncology's shares gained 28.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH - Free Report) : This diversified home care platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings' shares gained 27.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Velocity Financial's shares gained 15.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
