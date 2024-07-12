Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12:

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC - Free Report) : This natural gas compression services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY - Free Report) : This integrated aluminum company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) :  This architectural products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

 

