New Strong Buy Stocks for July 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Telefónica, S.A. (TEF - Free Report) : This telecommunications services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY - Free Report) : This renewable energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT - Free Report) : This network security provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 115.4% over the last 60 days.

Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC - Free Report) : This furniture company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.  


