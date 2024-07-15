Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY - Free Report) : This renewable energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP - Free Report) : This liquefied natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Telefónica, S.A. (TEF - Free Report) : This telecommunications services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

 

