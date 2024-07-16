We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
B2Gold Corp (BTG - Free Report) : This Vancouver-based gold producer with three operational mines in Mali, Namibia, Philippines, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
B2Gold Corp Price and Consensus
B2Gold Corp price-consensus-chart | B2Gold Corp Quote
Apogee Enterprises (APOG - Free Report) : This company which is a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminium framing systems and installation services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 day.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Azenta (AZTA - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of life sciences solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Azenta, Inc. Price and Consensus
Azenta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Azenta, Inc. Quote
Afya (AFYA - Free Report) : This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Afya Limited Price and Consensus
Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote
Kinross Gold (KGC - Free Report) : This Canadian company which is involved in the exploration and operation of gold mines, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.