New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

B2Gold Corp (BTG - Free Report) : This Vancouver-based gold producer with three operational mines in Mali, Namibia, Philippines, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises (APOG - Free Report) : This company which is a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminium framing systems and installation services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 day.

Azenta (AZTA - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of life sciences solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Afya (AFYA - Free Report) : This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold (KGC - Free Report) : This Canadian company which is involved in the exploration and operation of gold mines, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

consumer-discretionary gold industrial-products medical