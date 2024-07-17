Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Greenland Technologies (GTEC - Free Report) : This company which is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Virco Manufacturing (VIRC - Free Report) : This company which designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 day.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation Price and Consensus

Hagerty (HGTY - Free Report) : This company which offer automotive lifestyle brand and specialty insurance provider focused on automotive enthusiast market, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Hagerty, Inc. Price and Consensus

Snap (SNAP - Free Report) : This technology company which offers flagship product, Snapchat, is a mobile camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Snap Inc. Price and Consensus

Griffon (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company which conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


