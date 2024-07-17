We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Greenland Technologies (GTEC - Free Report) : This company which is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Quote
Virco Manufacturing (VIRC - Free Report) : This company which designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 day.
Virco Manufacturing Corporation Price and Consensus
Virco Manufacturing Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virco Manufacturing Corporation Quote
Hagerty (HGTY - Free Report) : This company which offer automotive lifestyle brand and specialty insurance provider focused on automotive enthusiast market, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Hagerty, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hagerty, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hagerty, Inc. Quote
Snap (SNAP - Free Report) : This technology company which offers flagship product, Snapchat, is a mobile camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Snap Inc. Price and Consensus
Snap Inc. price-consensus-chart | Snap Inc. Quote
Griffon (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company which conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus
Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.