Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

USA Compression Partners (USAC - Free Report) This company which is one of the largest independent natural gas compression services providers across the United States in terms of fleet horsepower, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.6s%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Western Midstream Partners (WES - Free Report) : This company which own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 6.1%.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI - Free Report) : This self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which invests in income producing healthcare facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

