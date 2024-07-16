See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:
USA Compression Partners (USAC - Free Report) This company which is one of the largest independent natural gas compression services providers across the United States in terms of fleet horsepower, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
USA Compression Partners, LP Price and Consensus
USA Compression Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | USA Compression Partners, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.6s%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
USA Compression Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
USA Compression Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | USA Compression Partners, LP Quote
Western Midstream Partners (WES - Free Report) : This company which own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Western Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus
Western Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Western Midstream Partners, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 6.1%.
Western Midstream Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Western Midstream Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | Western Midstream Partners, LP Quote
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI - Free Report) : This self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which invests in income producing healthcare facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Quote
