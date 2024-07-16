See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (BHR) - free report >>
Afya Limited (AFYA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (BHR) - free report >>
Afya Limited (AFYA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. Price and Consensus
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. price-consensus-chart | BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. Quote
Braemar Hotels & Resorts' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.35 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. PE Ratio (TTM)
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. pe-ratio-ttm | BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. Quote
Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Quote
Consensus Cloud Solutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.38 compared with 23.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Quote
Afya (AFYA - Free Report) : This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Afya Limited Price and Consensus
Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote
Afya has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.90 compared with 26.90 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Afya Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Afya Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Afya Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.