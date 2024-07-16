See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:
Kinross Gold (KGC - Free Report) : This Canadian company which is involved in the exploration and operation of gold mines, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold’s shares gained 44.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Veeco Instruments (VECO - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Veeco Instruments’ shares gained 28.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Arista Networks’ shares gained 37.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
