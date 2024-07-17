We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bull of the Day: Chewy (CHWY)
Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) operates as an online pet retailer, offering pet products that include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins, and supplements. The stock sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with analysts raising their expectations across the board.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition to favorable earnings estimate revisions, the stock resides in the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry, currently ranked in the top 24% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.
Chewy Shares Soar Post-Earnings
Chewy’s latest set of quarterly results pleased investors, with shares soaring post-earnings thanks to an 88% year-over-year pop in EPS. Up 68% just over the last three months, shares have been red-hot, displaying notable outperformance.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Operational efficiencies have aided CHWY’s profitability nicely, with earnings forecasted to jump nearly 40% in its current fiscal year (FY25). It’s worth noting that the company also recently announced a $500 million share repurchase program, which could help put in a floor for shares.
Chewy has seen margin expansion, further illustrated below. Please note that the chart is on a trailing twelve-month basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares aren’t expensive given its forecasted growth, with the current 25.8X forward 12-month earnings multiple historically low. The current PEG ratio works out to 0.9X, reflecting that investors are paying a fair price for the forecasted growth.
Bottom Line
Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.
The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.
Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).