Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July17th:

Vital Farms (VITL - Free Report) : This company which offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Vital Farms’ shares gained 68.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Logitech International (LOGI - Free Report) : This company which is a global leader in peripherals for personal computers and other digital platforms, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Logitech International’s shares gained 18.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company which provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group’s shares gained 19.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

