New Strong Buy Stocks for July 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Micron Technology (MU - Free Report) : This company which has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

Iamgold (IAG - Free Report) : This international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Full Truck Alliance (YMM - Free Report) : This company which provides digital freight platform in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

StepStone Group (STEP - Free Report) : This company which is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 day.

Wingstop (WING - Free Report) : This company which franchises and operates restaurants, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


