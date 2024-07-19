We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Micron Technology (MU - Free Report) : This company which has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.
Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote
Iamgold (IAG - Free Report) : This international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
Iamgold Corporation Price and Consensus
Iamgold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Iamgold Corporation Quote
Full Truck Alliance (YMM - Free Report) : This company which provides digital freight platform in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
StepStone Group (STEP - Free Report) : This company which is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 day.
StepStone Group Inc. Price and Consensus
StepStone Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StepStone Group Inc. Quote
Wingstop (WING - Free Report) : This company which franchises and operates restaurants, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Wingstop Inc. Price and Consensus
Wingstop Inc. price-consensus-chart | Wingstop Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.