See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) - free report >>
Avino Silver (ASM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) - free report >>
Avino Silver (ASM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:
Bank7 (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company which operates as a community bank and accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus
Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote
Bank7’s shares gained 31.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bank7 Corp. Price
Bank7 Corp. price | Bank7 Corp. Quote
Aercap (AER - Free Report) : This integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus
Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote
Aercap’s shares gained 14.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aercap Holdings N.V. Price
Aercap Holdings N.V. price | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote
Avino Silver (ASM - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.
Avino Silver Price and Consensus
Avino Silver price-consensus-chart | Avino Silver Quote
Avino Silver’s shares gained 39.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Avino Silver Price
Avino Silver price | Avino Silver Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.