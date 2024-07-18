See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 18th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today July 18th:
Afya (AFYA - Free Report) : This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Daktronics (DAKT - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's largest suppliers of, electronic scoreboards, computer-programmable displays, and large screen video displays and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.
Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.43compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Despegar.com (DESP - Free Report) : This company which provides online travel booking services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Despegar.com has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 2.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.