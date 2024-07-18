Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today July 18th:

Afya (AFYA - Free Report) : This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Daktronics (DAKT - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's largest suppliers of, electronic scoreboards, computer-programmable displays, and large screen video displays and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.43compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Despegar.com (DESP - Free Report) : This company which provides online travel booking services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Despegar.com has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 2.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


