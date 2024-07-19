Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

Vital Farms (VITL - Free Report) : This company which offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Vital Farms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vital Farms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vital Farms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vital Farms, Inc. Quote

Vital Farms’ shares gained 60.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vital Farms, Inc. Price

Vital Farms, Inc. Price

Vital Farms, Inc. price | Vital Farms, Inc. Quote

Vistra (VST - Free Report) : This energy company which offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Vistra Corp. Price and Consensus

Vistra Corp. Price and Consensus

Vistra Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vistra Corp. Quote

Vistra’s shares gained 16.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vistra Corp. Price

Vistra Corp. Price

Vistra Corp. price | Vistra Corp. Quote

NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) : This company which is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

NVIDIA’s shares gained 58.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NVIDIA Corporation Price

NVIDIA Corporation Price

NVIDIA Corporation price | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Vistra Corp. (VST) - free report >>

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples semiconductor utilities