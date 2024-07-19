See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:
Vital Farms (VITL - Free Report) : This company which offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Vital Farms’ shares gained 60.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vistra (VST - Free Report) : This energy company which offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Vistra’s shares gained 16.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) : This company which is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
NVIDIA’s shares gained 58.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
