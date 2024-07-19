Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

JD.com (JD - Free Report) : This company which operates as an online direct sales company in China, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO - Free Report) : This company which is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Smurfit Westrock PLC (SW - Free Report) : This company which is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


