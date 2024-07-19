See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:
JD.com (JD - Free Report) : This company which operates as an online direct sales company in China, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO - Free Report) : This company which is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Smurfit Westrock PLC (SW - Free Report) : This company which is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.
