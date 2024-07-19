Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today July 19th:

Amazon.com (AMZN - Free Report) : This company is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations in North America, now spreading across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Amazon.com has a PEG ratio of 1.35 compared with 3.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Amazon.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Amazon.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Amazon.com, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Eldorado Gold (EGO - Free Report) : This company which is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Eldorado Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote

Eldorado Gold has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Eldorado Gold Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Eldorado Gold Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Eldorado Gold Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This company which provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent's Wechat app, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) - free report >>

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) - free report >>

Published in

gold multi-sector-conglomerates retail