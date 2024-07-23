Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS - Free Report) : This genomics-related diagnostic and information services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.5% over the last 60 days.

GeneDx’s shares gained 175.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC - Free Report) : This diversified healthcare services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Tenet’s shares gained 37.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Apogee’s shares gained 18.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


