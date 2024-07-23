Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.54, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Apogee has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.78, compared with 22.29 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC - Free Report) : This diversified healthcare services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus

Tenet has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.02, compared with 22.29 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


