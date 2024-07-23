See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) - free report >>
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) - free report >>
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.54, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)
KB Home pe-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Apogee has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.78, compared with 22.29 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC - Free Report) : This diversified healthcare services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus
Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote
Tenet has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.02, compared with 22.29 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.