Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This gold-mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) : This software and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Sabre Corporation Price and Consensus

Sabre Corporation Price and Consensus

Sabre Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sabre Corporation Quote

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL - Free Report) : This instructor-led training services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.4% over the last 60 days.

Skillsoft Corp. Price and Consensus

Skillsoft Corp. Price and Consensus

Skillsoft Corp. price-consensus-chart | Skillsoft Corp. Quote

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU - Free Report) : This company that sells memory and storage products worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 26.1% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) - free report >>

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) - free report >>

Sabre Corporation (SABR) - free report >>

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) - free report >>

Published in

construction reit