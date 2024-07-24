We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This gold-mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) : This software and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL - Free Report) : This instructor-led training services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.4% over the last 60 days.
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU - Free Report) : This company that sells memory and storage products worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 26.1% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.