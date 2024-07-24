We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This gold-mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Kinross Gold Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kinross Gold Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote
BancFirst Corporation (BANF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BancFirst has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
BancFirst Corporation Price and Consensus
BancFirst Corporation price-consensus-chart | BancFirst Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
BancFirst Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
BancFirst Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | BancFirst Corporation Quote
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA - Free Report) : This reinsurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.