Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This gold-mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BancFirst has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA - Free Report) : This reinsurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

