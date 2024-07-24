See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:
AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER - Free Report) : This company which engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.96, compared with 22.53 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA - Free Report) : This reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Reinsurance Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.19, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Brinker has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.34, compared with 28.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
