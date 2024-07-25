Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMY - Free Report) : This global insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI - Free Report) : This company that sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

