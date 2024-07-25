We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMY - Free Report) : This global insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Quote
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI - Free Report) : This company that sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
Independent Bank Corp. (INDB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corp. Price and Consensus
Independent Bank Corp. price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Independent Bank Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Independent Bank Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Independent Bank Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.