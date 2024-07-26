We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This holding company for the Five Star Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE - Free Report) : This crude oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM - Free Report) : This company that provides Software-as-a-Service based applications for healthcare organizations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Western Digital Corporation (WDC - Free Report) : This data storage devices and solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC - Free Report) : This furniture company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.