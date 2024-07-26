Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This holding company for the Five Star Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE - Free Report) : This crude oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Baytex Energy Corp Price and Consensus

Baytex Energy Corp Price and Consensus

Baytex Energy Corp price-consensus-chart | Baytex Energy Corp Quote

HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM - Free Report) : This company that provides Software-as-a-Service based applications for healthcare organizations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

HealthStream, Inc. Price and Consensus

HealthStream, Inc. Price and Consensus

HealthStream, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HealthStream, Inc. Quote

Western Digital Corporation (WDC - Free Report) : This data storage devices and solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Western Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Western Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Western Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Western Digital Corporation Quote

Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC - Free Report) : This furniture company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation Price and Consensus

Virco Manufacturing Corporation Price and Consensus

Virco Manufacturing Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virco Manufacturing Corporation Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Western Digital Corporation (WDC) - free report >>

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) - free report >>

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) - free report >>

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) - free report >>

HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy